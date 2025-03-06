Madrassah student kidnapped in Karachi

KARACHI: A madrasa student has been kidnapped in the Umar Goth area of Manghopir, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The abductee has been identified as 16-year-old Abid, a class 9 student.

According to the police, the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs60 million from the victim’s brother.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified kidnappers, and the case has been transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

The family stated that Abid went to offer Namaz when he went missing.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the case, and ordered the SSP West and AVCC police to submit the details.

He has directed officials to take action based on technical intelligence to recover the kidnapped student and ensure the use of modern technology to track down the kidnappers.

Karachi has witnessed a growing trend of child abductions and missing cases, with police yet to recover two children who went missing from the Garden area two months ago.

The Garden missing children case has been shifted to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) by the AIG Karachi.

Two little boys named Aaliyan and Ali Raza were reported missing in the Garden area of Karachi in January 2025.

Following a request from the missing child’s mother, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has decided to transfer the high-profile case to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) for further investigation.

A formal directive has been issued, instructing AVCC SSP to personally oversee the case, ensuring a thorough and impartial inquiry.

The order also mandates that the investigation be assigned to a responsible officer who will handle the matter strictly on merit.

The transfer follows a petition filed by Zainab Yunus, requesting a change in the investigation team.