Maduro decrees Christmas in October for Venezuela, again

CARACAS, Venezuela: President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that Christmas will come early again this year, decreeing that the annual holiday — famously celebrated in December in much of the world — will begin October 1 in Venezuela.

In 2024, the celebrations were brought forward during a crisis following a disputed presidential election that opponents and the United States accused Maduro of stealing.

This year, Maduro said he wants to defend “the right to happiness” of Venezuelans on his weekly TV program “Con Maduro +”.

“Once again this year, Christmas starts on October 1 with joy, commerce, activity, culture, carols,” dancing and traditional foods, Maduro said.

Maduro has vowed to defend Venezuela as the United States has ramped up military aggression in recent weeks.

Washington has doubled the bounty on the Venezuelan leader’s head to $50 million, deployed warships off the country’s shores and sunk a boat, killing 11 people it said were members of a drug trafficking gang controlled by Maduro.