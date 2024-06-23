Madyan incident: Police arrest 27 suspects

SWAT: Police have arrested 27 suspects including two brothers in Madyan incident in Swat, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A mob had lynched a man and set him on fire after he was suspected of desecrating the Holy Quran in a Swat hospital. The mob had also set fire to a police station.

The police have booked 27 suspects for lynching a man and setting police station on fire.

Furthermore, the police teams are conducting raids for more arrests in the Madyan incident.

The incident took place in Madyan where a tourist was killed by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy.

The tourist was allegedly accused of committing blasphemy by a mob in Swat district.

The KP police took him to the police station however the enraged mob went inside and beaten the tourist to death.

Earlier, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal y condemned the lynching incident in Swat and called to stop this ‘street justice.

Ahsan Iqbal during the budget debate in the National Assembly called the incident horrific in Swat’s Madyan area.

Ahsan said that parliament had to take stern notice of “mob justice”, as it had brought Pakistan “to the brink of destruction”.

“We must take notice of this incident. We have now reached to a point where religion being used to justify mob violence and street justice, flagrantly violating the Constitution, the law and the state,” he lamented.

Ahsan maintained that parliament has to take notice of the issue, as it had brought Pakistan to the brink of anarchy.

Ahsan Iqbal demanded a special house committee be formed to probe these incidents.