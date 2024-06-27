web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Madyan lynching: Eight suspects sent on six-day physical remand

SWAT: An anti-terrorism court in Swat on Thursday remanded the eight more accused arrested in the Madyan lynching case to police for six days, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Ahmad Khan, Special Judge of ATC-I Malakand division, pronounced the judgment.

The accused were booked under sections 302, 326, 353, 436, 427, 460, 341, 186, 148,149 of Pakistan Penal Code, and 7-ATA.

After hearing the argument, the court granted a 6-day remand of the accused mentioned in the FIR subject to their pre-and-post-arrest medical examination.

On June 20, a mob had lynched a man and set him on fire after he was suspected of desecrating the Holy Quran in Swat.

The tourist was allegedly accused of committing blasphemy by a mob in Swat district.

The KP police took him to the police station however the enraged mob went inside and beat the tourist to death.

Following the lynching incident, the Madyan police filed an FIR against 2,500 persons. On June 23, the police arrested 23 accused named in the FIR.

