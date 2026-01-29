Study in Italy: MAECI Scholarship program 2026-27 Guide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani students seeking higher education opportunities in Europe can now apply for Italy’s ‘Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’ (MAECI) Scholarship program for the 2026–27 academic year, recently announced.

Italy has officially opened its MAECI Scholarship program for 2026-2027, a fully funded opportunity that invites Pakistani students to study in universities in Italy.

The scholarship covers students’ living costs with a monthly stipend, and they earn degrees from some of the world’s oldest and most prestigious universities.

The government of Italy has designed the program to promote international academic cooperation and to support the study of Italian language and culture.

Successful applicants will be able to enrol at institutions including the University of Bologna, Sapienza University of Rome and Politecnico di Milano.

Financial Coverage

The MAECI scholarship 2026-27 program covers most major expenses associated with studying abroad.

Recipients will receive a monthly stipend of €900, (2.75lac), full exemption from tuition and enrolment fees at public universities (minor regional or administrative taxes may apply), and comprehensive health and accident insurance. Scholarships are awarded for periods of three, six or nine months, with the possibility of renewal for longer degree programs.

Eligibility Criteria

Students from Pakistan are eligible to apply for master’s degrees with an age limit of under 28-years and a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

For PhD programs, the age limit requirement is under 30 years, and a Master’s degree, plus an acceptance letter from a university, is mandatory.

To apply for supervision research projects age limit must be under 40 years.

How to Apply

The entire application process is conducted online through the official Study in Italy portal.

The applicant has to create an account on the Study in Italy website and then select an eligible course at a recognised Italian university.

Required Documents:

Passport copy

Curriculum Vitae (Europass format recommended)

Academic transcripts and degrees

Letter of Motivation

Language proficiency certificate (English or Italian)

Admission or pre-acceptance letter (for Master’s and PhD programs)

Research proposal (for PhD and research applicants)

Deadline for Application:

The expected deadline for applications for the 2026–27 academic year is mid-June 2026.