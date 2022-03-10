Magistrate recovers two persons illegally detained in police lockup

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate conducted raid at a police station and recovered two persons illegally detained at the police lockup, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Karachi South Tariq Hussain Ujjan conducted raid at Tipu Sultan police station of district south and recovered two citizens kept at the police lockup in illegal custody.

The detainees recovered from police station were identified Fida Hussain and Sadiq.

The magistrate had conducted raid at police station on the orders of the Additional District and Sessions Judge South.

The court summoned the duty officer and SHO Tipu Sultan police station along with relevant record.

“No case was registered against the illegally detained citizens. Also no entry found about the locked up citizens in the daily report register of the police station,” court said.

It is to be mentioned here that citizens in the metropolis time and against complain against strong arm tactics of police and the department’s involvement in illegal acts including keeping innocent citizens in custody.

