Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Saturday, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 89 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Tremors were felt across Swat and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.

Earlier on September 11, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake that was recorded at 1229pm PKT was of 5.7 Magnitude with a depth of 10km while its Epicenter was near DG Khan, says PMD in a statement.

Read More: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

The quake jolted twin cities and several cities of Punjab and KP including Lahore, Sargodha, Chiniot, Okara, Jaranwala, Shorkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Farooqabad and Peshawar.

Tremors were also felt in Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Chitral, Mianwali, Kasur, Hafizabad and other cities of Punjab and KP.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.