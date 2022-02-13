Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude hit various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

The earthquake jolted Malakand, Bajaur and other areas of KP.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that the quake with an intensity of 4.9 on Richter Scale hit different parts of the region.

It had a depth of 130 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the monitoring centre said. There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Strong earthquake tremors hit the upper parts of the country on Feb 05. The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, sending people in panic and fleeing their homes.

The KP cities struck by the quake included Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Lower Dir, Shangla, Buner, and Abottabad. Whereas, the earthquake also rattled Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Kalabagh, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sangla Hill and Chiniot.

The tremors were also felt in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

