Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted several parts of Balochistan on Wednesday early morning, ARY News reported.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.6 on Richter Scale, seismic center reported.

The tremors were felt in several areas of Balochistan including Gulistan, Dalbaldin, Jangle Pir Alizai, Quetta, Noshki, Chagai, Chaman, Qila Abdullah and Pashin.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Pak-Afghan border areas, and its depth was 30 kilometers, according to the seismic centre.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted Southern and Northern parts of Balochistan early morning.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.4 on Richter Scale, the seismic center reported.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Noshki, Chagai, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Pashin, Mastung and other parts.

The epicentre of the earthquake was some 150 kilometers away from Quetta and its dept was 35 kilometers in South and West, according to the seismic centre.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and their adjoining areas.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.3 on Richter Scale, seismic center reported.

The tremors were felt in several cities including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan, Kohat, Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Muzaffarabad.