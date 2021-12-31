Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes major cities in KP

SWAT: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday afternoon, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the quake with an intensity of 5.8 on Richter Scale rattled Mingora, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Hazara and other cities of the province, sending people fleeing their homes in panic.

It had a depth of 180 kilometres with the epicentre in the Afghan-Tajik border, the monitoring centre said.

On Dec 24, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 had struck Swat and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

It had a depth of 226 kilometres with the epicentre in the Hindu Kush mountain range, the monitoring centre said.

