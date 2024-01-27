Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes in Guatemala, El Salvador

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit the southern Pacific coast of Guatemala late on Friday, the country’s INSIVUMEH seismological agency said.

The quake that hit Guatemala’s Escuintla region, was also felt in neighboring El Salvador.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

The German Research Center for Geosciences, which measured the quake at magnitude 6.1, said it was at a depth of 119 km (73.9 miles).

Earlier, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border on Tuesday, injuring at least three people.

Related: Major earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

Local authorities dispatched a team to the quake’s epicentre, Beijing’s Xinhua state news agency said, while some 800 people were on standby for any large disaster relief mission.

The major quake was registered just after 2:00 am (1800 GMT Monday) at a depth of 13 kilometres in China’s Xinjiang region, some 140 kilometres (85 miles) west of the city of Aksu.

Two residential houses and livestock sheds collapsed in the area near the epicentre, in rural Wushi County, Xinhua reported, while electricity was temporarily knocked out.

Three people in a nearby county were injured and have been hospitalised, state media said.

Video circulating on Chinese social media showed household appliances crashing to the floor as wild shaking rocked homes.

More footage shared by state broadcaster CCTV showed firemen entering a damaged building with cracked walls and police helping an injured local.