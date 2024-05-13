27.9 C
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes near Mexico-Guatemala border

Reuters
By Reuters
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Sunday morning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 75 km (46.6 miles), the USGS said.

Mexico’s national civil protection agency reported on social media that it was monitoring the situation but that there were no initial reports of damage.

In Guatemala, where the quake could be felt in the capital of Guatemala City, the country’s disaster agency CONRED reported structural damage in the departments of Quetzaltenango and San Marcos, near the country’s border with Mexico, including a landslide that blocked part of a road.

There is no risk of an ensuing tsunami, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System and Mexico’s navy.

