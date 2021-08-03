Publicly hang monsters raping & killing children, Maham’s father appeals

KARACHI: Father of six-year-old Korangi girl Maham who suffered rape and then a horrifying murder late last month, wailed while talking to media ahead of his anti-terrorism court (ATC) court hearing Tuesday that the accused used to sit and dine with them, ARY News reported.

We did not know that among us lives a beast of a man, victim’s bereaved father Abdul Khaliq lamented as the detained suspect turned out to be a neighbor who enjoyed good relations with the victim’s family.

Khaliq said if they knew suspect Zakir, also a father of two and whose own daughter is just one-and-a-half-year older than the victim Maham herself, was such a monster, they would have kicked him out of the neighborhood.

I appeal to the law that such monsters be handed out public hanging sentences, the father said. He said that while the police have confirmed the DNA of Zakir matches the samples collected from the body, there’s a possibility that more evidence turns up.

DNA sample of suspect matched in Maham rape, murder case: DIG East

Earlier yesterday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Saqib Ismail Memon noted the DNA sample of the prime suspect has matched in the 6-year-old’s rape and murder case.

While addressing a press conference, DIG East Saqib Ismail Memon said that a probe team was immediately constituted after the suspected rape and murder of a minor girl named Maham. The probe was comprising of Irfan Bahadur and Shahnawaz Chachar.

Suspect arrested in Maham rape, murder case to undergo DNA test today

He added that DNA samples were collected to ascertain the facts after arresting the suspect and his DNA sample was matched.