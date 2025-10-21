Maharaj stars as South Africa bowl Pakistan out for 333`

Keshav Maharaj produced a masterclass in spin bowling as his seven-wicket haul helped South Africa dismantle Pakistan for 333 on the second morning of the Rawalpindi Test on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 259-5, Pakistan’s lower order added just 74 runs as Maharaj ran riot, exploiting the surface with turn and flight to tear through the batting lineup.

Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel provided early resistance, adding a valuable 70-run stand that steadied Pakistan’s innings.

Shakeel compiled a patient 66 off 147 balls, his ninth Test fifty, while Agha contributed 45 from 76 deliveries with five boundaries.

However, once Maharaj broke their partnership, Pakistan’s resistance quickly faded. The left-arm spinner struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Agha and Shakeel in back-to-back overs before cleaning up the tail.

Shaheen Shah Afridi fell for a duck, Sajid Khan managed just five, and debutant Asif Afridi was the last to go.

Maharaj finished with outstanding figures of 7 wickets, marking one of his finest performances away from home and ensuring South Africa stayed alive in the contest.

Earlier, Pakistan had built a solid platform on day one through skipper Shan Masood’s 87 and Abdullah Shafique’s 57. The duo shared a crucial 111-run stand for the second wicket before South Africa’s spinners began to claw their way back.