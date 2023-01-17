Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson terms ‘Gandhi Godse’ a ‘well thought out game plan’

Tushar – the great-grandson of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi – has reacted to the upcoming film ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’ by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The upcoming period drama title by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is based on an alternate, fictional version of Indian history where Gandhi survived the assassination attempt on him in 1948, by Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse and later goes to meet him in prison.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Set in the early post-independence era, the historical flick focuses on the ideological war between the two, which leads to fiery arguments and Nathuram Godse reveals his reason to kill Mahatma Gandhi.

Reacting to the film, Tushar disapproved of the idea and made it clear that he does not intend to watch the film which ‘glorifies’ murderers. He was quoted by Indian media outlets saying, “I’m not surprised because for them Godse is a hero, and if they portray him as a hero, it should not surprise any of us.”

He further added, “I cannot comment on the merits or the demerits of the film because I haven’t seen it and I don’t intend to see films which glorify murderers.”

Tushar also accused Santoshi of coming out with a ‘well thought out game plan’ to portray Gandhi ‘in a wrong manner’.

“It is a very well thought out game plan and all these characters have been given the role to perform and they performed the role according to their queues and their timelines,” he said. “The same director portrayed Baapu in a very wrong manner in his film Bhagat Singh, so it’s not surprising that he would make a film glorifying Godse.”

Pathaan: Censor board demands changes in Shahrukh Khan starrer before release

To note, ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’ is slated to release on January 26, republic day of India, ahead of Mahatma Gandhi’s 75th death anniversary on January 30. The film will face Box Office clash with Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’.

Comments