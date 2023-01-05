Mahenur Haider shares hilarious BTS video from ‘Betiyaan’ set

Actor Mahenur Haider shared a funny video of her from the sets of her drama ‘Betiyaan‘ with co-stars Fatima Effendi and Tanya Hussain and it is going viral on social media.

The fun-filled viral video showed Tanya Hussain using a mobile phone as Fatima Effendi strangled Mahenur Haider.

In the caption, Mahenur Haider – who played Ayeza in the serial – jokingly said Tanya Hussain was the most self-centred and entertaining on the sets of the drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mah E Nur Haider (@mahenurhaider)

The video of the ‘Ishq Hai‘ star got thousands of likes from Instagram users. The comment section is limited.

Mahenur Haider has thousands of Instagram followers. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she shared an Instagram reel which was a montage of her pictures in all black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mah E Nur Haider (@mahenurhaider)

Moreover, she posted pictures of her Dubai outing on the visual-sharing platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mah E Nur Haider (@mahenurhaider)

‘Betiyaan‘ told the story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Mohammad Ahmed), who went through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi), Aiza (Mah-e-Noor Haider), Hania (Qudsia Ali), Anum (Tanya Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).

The serial was written by Asma Sayani and directed by Meesam Naqvi.

It is pertinent to mention that Fatima Effendi and Tanya Hussain are appearing as Hadiya and Ramsha in the ARY Digital drama “Muqaddar Ka Sitara“.

The serial is about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

It tells the story of Safdar (Babar Ali), a Pakistani-American well-settled man, getting his spoiled son Faizan (Arez Ahmed) married to his friend’s well-educated daughter, Hadiya (Fatima Effendi). Now, Hadiya gets to face difficult times in her life.

Ramsha, on the other hand, is trying to get closer to Faizan for his money and wealth. The drama exposes the way society behaves in such circumstances.

It is directed by Sadia Akhtar and written by Saqib Zafar Khan.

