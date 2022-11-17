Mahenur Haider’s hilarious video from ‘Betiyaan’ set goes viral

Actor Mahenur Haider’s video with fellow celebrity Osama Tahir from the sets of ARY Digital serial “Betiyaan” is going viral.

Mahenur Haider shared the video on Instagram. The video showed the duo reenacting a scene from the drama.

It shows Saad (Osama Tahir) panicking when his wife Aiza (Mahenur Haider) did not pick up his calls.

After she comes up to him, Saad asks Aiza why she wasn’t picking up his calls to which she says her phone was with their fellow celebrity Emaan Khan.

“Betiyaan” is a story of an affectionate father, Laiq Ahmed (Muhammad Ahmed), going through immense difficulties for the love of his five daughters Fiza (Fatima Effendi), Aiza (Mahenur Haider), Hania (Qudsia), Anum (Tania Hussain) and Komal (Emaan Khan).

Apart from the difficulties created by his mother and divorced sister, he also has to deal with the dirt society throws at him.

The drama, written Asma Sayanio and directed by Meesam Naqvi, airs daily at 7PM PST.

The actor has quite a fan following on the visual-sharing social media platform with thousands of followers. She keeps with the fans updated about her personal and professional lives via pictures and videos.

Moreover, she has proved her mettle in the acting industry with her outstanding performance in serials “Aulaad” and “Ishq Hai” too.

