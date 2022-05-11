Mahesh Babu clarifies the viral ‘Bollywood can’t afford me’ statement

South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu has issued a clarification over her controversial statement after receiving flak.

Actor Mahesh Babu considered one of the biggest superstars of the Telugu film industry, invited criticism for his controversial statement regarding Bollywood during an interview on Tuesday.

Responding to a question regarding his Bollywood debut, the actor stated, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me.”

“I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me,” he added.

His statement went viral within hours and landed the actor in hot waters. Mahesh later clarified that his comment was ‘blown out of proportion’.

A press note released by his team on Wednesday read: “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.”

Furthermore, clarifying his statement during an interview, he said, “I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country.”

“I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true.”

“I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film,” he concluded.

Comments