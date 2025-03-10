Watering the Desert, Cultivating Hope: The Mahfooz Shaheed Canal and a Promise to the People of Cholistan

Our population is growing, thriving: families and future generations to come. So consider too, that to accommodate the most vital requirement- our country’s water… we face issues with that supply and provisions for our growing communities. Pakistan is rising to the challenge by offering a tangible lifeline- the Mahfooz Shaheed Canal.

Imagine! 176 Kilometers( 109 miles!) and offering support, provisions, revitalizing of a previously challenged area, this proposal makes very firm its commitment for a secure Pakistan, moving forward.

Imagine the Cholistan Desert. Picture the endless expanse of sand, the relentless sun, the beauty that masks a daily struggle for survival. Meet the people of Cholistan. Think of water. Now think of not having it. Not enough to drink, not enough to wash, not enough to grow food. Imagine that being your reality, day after day, year after year. That’s life in Cholistan for too many families. A mother walks, her feet blistered, carrying a heavy jug. A farmer watches his dreams turn to dust. Children go to bed thirsty. It’s a cycle of hardship that repeats itself, generation after generation. But it doesn’t have to be this way. The Mahfooz Shaheed Canal offers a chance to break that cycle, to write a new story. These are not abstract problems; these are the lived experiences of real people, families striving to build a life in a land defined by thirst. The Mahfooz Shaheed Canal is about changing that reality, about bringing hope where hope has often felt scarce.

This isn’t about imposing a solution on Cholistan; it’s about working with the land and existing agreements. The carefully designed canal will draw water from the Sutlej River – and only the Sutlej, entirely within Punjab’s borders – channeling it from the Sulemanki Headworks all the way to Fort Abbas.

The primary source will be the excess floodwater released by India between June and October, water that is mandated by the Indus Waters Treaty and that would, without this canal, largely flow unused. Now, for about two months of the year, when the floodwaters recede, a carefully measured amount of water will be drawn from Punjab’s existing share, following the rules laid out in the 1991 water agreement. This isn’t something that was decided overnight. It’s the result of extensive planning and continuous monitoring, all designed to make absolutely sure that no one in other parts of Punjab loses out. It’s about sharing fairly, not taking unfairly.

The approval from IRSA, the body where all the provinces come together to discuss water, isn’t just a stamp on a document. It’s a symbol of unity, a demonstration that representatives from across Pakistan recognize the vital importance of this project, its adherence to our laws, and its alignment with the forward-thinking principles of the 2018 National Water Policy – a policy designed to secure a better water future for all Pakistanis. This is about working together, not as provinces competing for resources, but as a nation committed to the well-being of its people.

Think about what this canal will mean, not in terms of abstract statistics, but in terms of human lives. Imagine families finally having enough water to drink, to bathe, to wash their clothes. Dust. Sun. Thirst. For generations, this was the rhythm of life in Cholistan. A mother’s cracked hands, reaching for a dwindling well. A father’s silent grief, watching his crops fail, his family hungry. Children’s eyes, wide with a knowledge no child should possess – the constant, gnawing fear of not having enough. But listen… Can you hear it? A new sound is rising. The murmur of water, flowing through the Mahfooz Shaheed Canal. The laughter of children, playing without fear. The hum of a community, coming back to life. This isn’t just about water; it’s about restoring hope, reclaiming dignity, and rewriting a future. This is about life, itself.

Beyond the immediate economic benefits, this project has a deeper significance. A thriving, populated Cholistan along the border strengthens our nation’s security, creating a living, breathing testament to our commitment to the stability and prosperity of this vital region. This canal is about more than just water; it’s about the lives of the people in Cholistan. They need water to survive, to thrive, and to build a better future.

This project will help Punjab, and it will help all of Pakistan. We must put politics aside. We need to act as one, and we need to act now. Families are counting on us. Let’s build this canal and create a brighter future. Let the water flow, bringing hope to Cholistan and to the entire nation. This bold and transformative undertaking offers many levels of benefits; We owe it to Pakistan’s future, and to Cholistans deserving people, to construct it, without further, unnecessary delays.