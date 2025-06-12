Bangladesh appoint star all-rounder as ODI captain

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the ODI captain, replacing Najmul Hossain Shanto.

In a statement, BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen revealed that the star all-rounder has been made the captain of the ODI squad for the next 12 months.

“Miraz has consistently delivered with both bat and ball and brings a fighting spirit and infectious energy to the team. His performances, leadership qualities, and overall maturity make him a fitting choice to guide the team through this transitional phase in our ODI journey,” he said.

Abedeen added, “We’re grateful for the positivity and character Najmul Hossain Shanto displayed during his captaincy stint. He remains an integral part of our leadership group and a key figure in the batting unit.”

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will begin his tenure by leading Bangladesh in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka next month.

Following his appointment, Miraz asserted that the side possesses the skills and talent to play fearless cricket.

“This is a proud moment for me and my family. I believe in this group — we have the skills and the mindset to play fearless cricket. I want us to express ourselves confidently, stay committed, and keep playing with heart for the country,” he said in a statement.

The off-spinning all-rounder has served as an interim Bangladesh captain in four ODIs in the absence of Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Apart from his appointment as Bangladesh ODI captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also the vice-captain of Bangladesh Test side.