Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhry battles breast cancer

Former Bollywood actor, Mahima Chaudhry got diagnosed with breast cancer.

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher took to his official account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and published a video with the former actor, headlined with “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer.”

“I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature,” noted Kher in the caption.

The ‘Pardes’ debutante who has undergone treatment for the disease was seen sporting a shaved head in the video where she broke the news to her fans. The actor teared up while detailing her journey of cancer battle to the Bollywood fellow.

“Surprisingly, ever since I lost my hair, I have been getting a lot of calls for shows, web series. And I was like, ‘Oh my god, why now? I don’t even have hair’, So I didn’t tell them. And I told you because I couldn’t lie to you. I don’t know, I just get so emotional,” she replied on camera.

About the discovery of illness, Chaudhry said, “I did not have any symptoms, it was just an annual check-up. I was getting my regular tests done, and the person who was doing the tests said I should go and get this checked. They said you have to get a chemotherapy (done), and I started crying. And my sister was like ‘it’s treatable.’ She was like ‘why are you behaving like a 17th-century woman?’ But then you are just so terrified of the word cancer, which is why I didn’t share it with my parents at first because they are so vulnerable.”

“I was all the time weeping and crying, until I met this little boy who gave me strength,” the former actor narrated an incident. “He said, ‘Arey aapki dawai bas itni hai? Meri to itni saari hai (You only have this much medicine, I have been given a lot of them).”

Concluding the statement, she assured the fans to be doing fine now and has ‘totally recovered’ from the illness.

In his caption, Kher further requested everyone to send ‘love, warmth, wishes, prayers, and blessings’ to the survivor, while, he also informed the fraternity, “She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance!”

Mahima Chaudhry has been a prominent face of Bollywood in the late 90s and 2000s. Some of her notable performances include ‘Pardes’, ‘Dil Kya Kare’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Dobara’, and ‘Baghban’.

