Mahima Chaudhry's daughter viral comparison with Selena Gomez

Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter got compared to Selena Gomez, while enjoying their day out in a salon.

Recently, Mahima Chaudhry and her daughter Ariana, where caught by paparazzi. Ariana looked stunning in a striped dress, with Kohled eyes and a fringe that framed her face. The appearance has prompted many on social media users to liken her to Selena Gomez.

On the other hand, son of Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut in the film Nadaaniyan earlier this year, which also marked the return of Bollywood star Mahima Chaudhry to the screen.

In the romantic comedy, Mahima portrayed the role of Khushi Kapoor’s on-screen mother, showcasing a love story between two college students from famous families.

At the premiere of Nadaaniyan, however, it was Mahima’s daughter, Ariana Chaudhry, who stole the spotlight. The 18-year-old made headlines after walking the red carpet alongside her mother, drawing comparisons to American singer and actress Selena Gomez.

In the comments section of a post, one user remarked, “Looks like Selena Gomez”, while another added, “She is even more beautiful than Selena Gomez”. Fans continued to praise her appearance, with comments such as, “Omg… looking like a Barbie doll” and “she really looked like a Barbie doll”.