Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui & more on Noor Mukadam case verdict!

A number of Showbiz celebrities including Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Ushna Shah among others shared their thoughts on the session court’s verdict in the Noor Mukadam case.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday sentenced the prime accused, Zahir Jaffer, to death in the high-profile Noor Mukadam murder case.

Soon after the verdict, taking to social media, a number of showbiz personalities expressed their contentment over the judgment. Pakistan’s A-lister Mahira Khan and veteran actor Samina Peerzada on the micro-blogging site noted ‘Justice has been served’, while the latter also hoped that Pakistan will be made into a safer place ‘for girls’.

Justice for Noor, in this world, has been served. Alhumdulillah. #NoorMuqaddam — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 24, 2022

Justice has been served for now but a long way to go. I’m hopeful that our Judiciary our Police and our people will make Pakistan safe for our Girls — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 24, 2022

“Justice has prevailed! Death for the monster’s diabolical act deservedly so,” wrote ‘Mere Pass Tum Ho’ star, Adnan Siddiqui.

While, detailing on the important verdict, Osman Khalid Butt mentioned, “I know there will be an appeal; I know his parents are acquitted; I know we’re far from true justice prevailing. But after months of his charade, complete lack of remorse or guilt, Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death.”

Shukar Allah! Justice has prevailed! Death for the monster’s diabolical act deservedly so. My heart goes out to Noor’s family..hope this brings an iota of peace to them #NoorMukadam — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) February 24, 2022

Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) February 24, 2022

انصاف کا بول بالا ہوا۔۔۔ #NoorMuqaddam pic.twitter.com/YEjILJhUrp — Iqrar ul Hassan Syed (@iqrarulhassan) February 24, 2022

‘Mere Apne’ actor Hajra Yamin remembered Noor in a heartfelt Instagram post, which read “We will never forget.”

A prominent response came from Ushna Shah, “Will celebrate justice once he hangs, which could take years”, while she took a subtle dig at prime accuse, Zahir’s parents being acquitted.

Will celebrate justice once he hangs, which could take years. Side note: If I held someone hostage & killed them, & my middle-class mother was aware of this the entire time & aided me… she’d hang too (or at least spend her life in prison). Just saying. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) February 24, 2022

Other celebs of the showbiz industry including Mawra Hocane, Aiman Khan, Fahad Mustafa, Farhan Saeed, Kinza Hashmi among others posted about the verdict as well.

Ya Allah Tera Shukar 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #justicefornoor Justice Prevailed!!!!! ⚖️ ALHUMDULILLAH !!!!! — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) February 24, 2022

Host Madiha Naqvi also shared an illustration of Noor Mukadam on her Instagram story, with the caption, “Zahir Jaffer Sentenced to death”.

