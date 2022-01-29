‘Lots of love’: Mahira Khan congratulates Bollywood’s Mouni Roy for wedding

Actor Mahira Khan congratulated Bollywood star Mouni Roy for her marriage with beau Suraj Nambiar on Instagram.

Mouni Roy’s wedding with Suraj Nambiar happened on January 27. She shared the marriage pictures on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

“I found him at last ..♥️” the picture gallery’s caption read. “Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings.”

Millions of Instagram users, including celebrity friends, wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness and joy.

The Aik Hai Nigar star congratulated the Bollywood actor for getting hitched. She sent “lots of love” to them. “Mubarak! Khush raho aaabad raho..Ameen. Lots of love,” her comment read.

Mouni Roy’s wedding ceremony was a limited affair in Goa. Many celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani along with dancers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, best friends Mandira Bedi and Aashika Goradia were part of the festivities.

Earlier, Mahira Khan landed a spot in the nominations of 100 most beautiful faces of 2021. She and actors Sajal Aly and Ayeza Khan represented Pakistan in the shortlists.

The Ho Mann Jahan star is one of the most followed actors on social media platforms with more than eight million Instagram followers. She shares images and projects’ BTS for her fans.

Earlier, she took the social media platforms by storm by sharing pictures of her in kurta shalwar.

Mahira Khan has worked in several hit projects such as Aik Hai Nigar and Ho Mann Jahan.

