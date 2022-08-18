Mahira Khan gives sneak peek of US trip with son

The latest video of film and TV star Mahira Khan from her US trip with her son Azlan and friends is going viral on social media.

With a jam-packed slate of back-to-back hits, both on small and silver screen, the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star took some time off with an exotic US getaway. Khan took to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing application to give her millions of fans a sneak peek into the vacation.

“Summer of 🥑🐾♥️💃🏽🕺🏻” was the caption on the short montage video, which sees the superstar having a gala time with her near and dear ones, exploring picturesque locations and munching on her favourite food. Some of the snippets in the clip feature Khan with her only son, Azlan as the two posed for quirky selfies while having some quality time in the United States.

The viral clip played by millions of Instagram users, received over 78,000 hearts from her huge fan following on the platform, many of which also posted heart-warming comments for Mahira Khan.

Have a look at some of the top comments on the video.

These are such beautiful pictures @mahirahkhan 😍😍😍 Mashallah

@mahirahkhan looks so beautiful , so happy to see you super fresh and alive

Finally got some pics of azu with u as his birthday is also coming in Sept ❤️

HEY QUEEEEEENNNNN❤️

Finally you are making reels wow @mahirahkhan best one 😍😍

Mahira Khan is one of the few celebs who has earned herself a huge fanbase both in the online and offline world. Mahira KHan has over 9.4 million followers on the social platform Instagram, where she posts glimpses from personal as well as professional life.

