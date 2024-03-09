‘The fact that I…’: Mahira Khan reveals husband Salim tolerates THIS about her

A-list actor Mahira Khan revealed an unusual habit that her husband Salim Karim tolerates about her after their wedding.

In a recent women’s day special video, with her digital magazine Mashion, Mahira Khan shared that the weirdest rumour she heard about herself was regarding her pregnancy. “I don’t know where they came up from – maybe because I’ve put on weight, but then they also said that I’ve left a Netflix series and a major film,” she recalled and clarified, “But it’s not true.”

The ‘Aik Thi Nigar’ star also revealed each thing she loves, hates and tolerates about her husband, and said, “I hate that he is not expressive, I tolerate [the fact that] the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on, and I like to listen to the sound of birds and nature.”

“I love the fact that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone,” she added with a laugh.

Towards the end of the video, Khan gave an International Women’s Day message: “I want to tell all the women out there that it’s okay for your double chin to show, and for you to have stretch marks, and it’s okay if you’re growing and if you’re not looking as good as people look when there are three filters on them. To all women and a note to myself as well, stop comparing yourself to others, you are good as you are.”

“Secondly, there is nothing better for a woman than being financially independent, it is very very important,” she emphasized. “Whatever it is, you could start something from home or you can go and work wherever you want, I do think that really helps a woman to be stable, and in the choices that she wants to make in life, it helps.”

Pertinent to note here that Mahira Khan tied the knot with the entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup Salim Karim in an intimate Bhurban wedding, in October last year.

