Mahira Khan is a piece of ART in new portraits: See pics

The latest set of portraits of showbiz A-lister Mahira Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

On Tuesday, the ‘Neeyat’ star posted her new AI generated portraits on the photo and video sharing application. “ART (ist),” she wrote in the caption of the nine picture gallery.

The viral post was liked by at least 150,000 Instagrammers within hours and drew numerous compliments from her fans and fellows.

Among the thousands of comments on the post, there was one from Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor, who wrote, “You’re beautiful,” followed by a red heart emoji.

‘Habs’ actor Ayesha Omar was also spotted in the comments section as she wrote, “wow,” for the fellow celeb with heart eyes emojis. Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the top female superstars in the country. Apart from several superhit projects including ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ to her credit, the stunner also boasts Bollywood movie, ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, in her filmography.

Moreover, Khan is one of the few top-league actors who has earned herself a huge fanbase both in the online and offline world. She is followed by 9.7 social users on the gram, where she posts glimpses from her personal as well as professional life.

