Mahira Khan breaks silence on impact of viral photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has finally addressed the impact of her viral photos with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2017.

The Pakistani actress grabbed attention in 2017 when she was spotted smoking with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in New York.

Mahira Khan faced severe scrutiny over her outfit, smoking, and rumoured relationship with Kapoor, however, the Pakistan actress kept her silence on the controversy.

Now, the ‘Raees’ actress has revealed that the viral pictures made her think her career had ended, and she would never be able to work again.

In a recent interview, the ‘Raees’ star opened up on the emotional impact of the viral photos of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor.

Mahira Khan recalled reading an article that described her rise to fame in Pakistan and speculated her downfall after the photos went viral.

“I remember reading it and thinking, ‘Is my career over?’” the Pakistan actress said, adding that she could not get out of bed, cried daily and struggled with the consequences professionally and personally.

“I wouldn’t get out of the bed, I was crying daily, it affected my professional and personal life. Lots happened on my personal side,” the ‘Raees’ actress said.

However, Mahira Khan overcame the challenge without letting the criticism further affect her personal and professional life.

According to the Pakistani actress, she remained silent knowing that speaking out at that time would not help.

It is worth noting here that Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan first met at an event in Dubai, as reports began swirling around about a relationship between the two.

The Pakistani actress landed in trouble after her photos smoking with the Bollywood actor in New York went viral in 2017.