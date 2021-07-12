Mahira Khan opens up about anxiety, body image issues, and secret marriage

Mahira Khan got candid in her latest promotional video on her social media venture, answering burning fan questions including those along the lines of a secret marriage, her riches, and body image issues.

When asked if the Raees star was secretly married, Mahira playfully stole a glance at her ring finger, saying, “No, I am not secretly married. Do you see a ring?”

Well, there you have it, she’s very much single despite conflicting rumours in recent years. But that’s not all that Mahira opened up about.

The superstar also touched upon body image issues, saying, “It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues.”

Mahira Khan added that while she personally doesn’t struggle with them, she does empathise with those who do.

“Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out is unreal,” said Mahira, adding that she personally has other struggles.

“I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” she explained.

Mahira Khan also refuted claims that she has gone under the knife for a nose job. “You have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job,” she said, jokingly adding that if she had, her makeup artist wouldn’t have to contour her nose so much!

