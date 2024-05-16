‘It is unacceptable…’: Mahira Khan on objects being thrown at her during PLF outing

Pakistan’s film and cinema star Mahira Khan turned to social media to address the recent unsettling incident where she was hurled objects at during her outing at the PLF in Quetta.

In a rather upsetting turn of events, some miscreants from the crowd misbehaved with Mahira Khan and threw objects at her when she was seated with Wajahat Rauf to talk at the Pakistan Literature Festival in Quetta.

The widely-circulated video from the event captured the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star on the stage when she was about to mouth one of her dialogues to fulfil a fan’s request, however, in an unanticipated move she had some unknown objects thrown at her from the audience. She expressed her disappointment at the misbehaviour, but continued to maintain her calm and handled the situation with utmost grace.

The brief clip from the event went viral on social media and thousands of netizens commended the celebrity for the way she handled the entire incident.

Since then, Khan has finally issued her first statement on the matter. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, she posted a new reel of her first trip to the city and captioned, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable.”

“But hear me out,” she continued. “While we were on our way back someone said ‘ after this we won’t have an event here’. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. What I do feel strongly about is this – we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens.”

“Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement – the way They know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000,” she maintained, before expressing her gratitude towards the ‘amazing people’ of Quetta for the hospitality.

“I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah. Until then.. Khuda Hafiz Quetta,” Khan concluded.

