Mahira Khan shuts down age-shaming trolls like a queen!

Pakistani cinema’s A-list star, Mahira Khan, shut down her haters like an absolute queen, as she opened up on dealing with age-shaming comments.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a local publication, Mahira Khan recalled her recent conversation with her mother after she watched someone make a nasty comment about the actor, around her age.

“My mother told me, ‘I watched something (written about your age), and I did not like what that person was saying, but it is your fault as well. Why do you have to share everything, including what age you are?'” Khan began to share.

“I said, ‘Yes, I will do that because I am that person’,” continued the ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star.

“I never tried to hide my marriage, nor my divorce, nor the fact that I am a mother of a grown-up child. Similarly, I never attempted to hide my real age. That is me. I want to stay truthful to myself only. I don’t care about anybody else,” Khan explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

“As far as the people’s opinions are concerned, I welcome them. They don’t bother me at all, because I am very aware of myself,” she maintained, adding that the actor often tells the directors herself when a role offered is not age-appropriate.

Her response is now doing rounds on social media, and fans cannot get enough of how Khan silenced the age-related criticism and trolling with all the sass.

On the work front, Mahira Khan most recently headlined filmmaker Nadeem Baig’s ‘Love Guru’, with superstar Humayun Saeed.

A joint production of Saeed’s Six Sigma Plus, Salman Iqbal Films and ARY Films, scripted by Vasay Chaudhry, also features Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, along with veteran actors, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

Also Read: Love Guru Soars to Rs. 70.05 Crore Worldwide