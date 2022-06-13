Already taken: Mahira Khan speaks up on her relationship status

The veteran actor announced she’s in a relationship with someone in reply to an Instagram post.

A fan asked Mahira Khan to reject him so that he could move on with his life. She told him to go ahead as she is “already taken”.

Earlier, she denied she got married in secret.

“No, I am not secretly married,” she stated. “Do you see a ring?”.

With over nine million Instagram followers, she is one of the most followed celebration on social media. She shares pictures and BTS videos of her projects on the platforms. Here are some of the clicks.

Moreover, the actor has spoken about her past struggles in different interviews in previous interviews and revealed she suffers from anxiety and stress.

“I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was.

“And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey.”

