Mahira Khan’s latest pictures win people’s hearts

Mahira Khan has proved herself as one of the leading stars in the showbiz industry. Her outstanding contributions to the showbiz industry have made her a force to be reckoned with.

If we are to speak about Mahira Khan’s off-screen endeavours, she has walked the ramp in illustrious fashion shows. She is the brand ambassador for cosmetics and jewellery companies.

The ‘Neeyat‘ star has millions of fans on social media. The actor has millions of admirers on interactive platforms. When it comes to Instagram, she has 9.8 million Instagram followers.

Earlier, she stole the show with pictures of her saree photoshoot. The elegant clicks got her over a million likes and thousands of comments.

Her Instagram account has heart-winning pictures and clicks of her personal and professional happenings. Earlier, she took Instagrammers by storm with snaps in beige-coloured attire.

Moreover, the celebrity awed the application’s users with snaps in red eastern attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahira Khan is one of the top female superstars of Pakistan, with her acting credits extending to Bollywood.

The stunner boasts several superhit dramas and films ‘Aik Hai Nigar‘, ‘Ho Mann Jahan‘ and ‘Raees‘ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in her filmography.

She has attended renowned entertainment with international celebrities. Earlier, a picture and video of actor Mahira Khan with her Bollywood counterpart Hrithik Roshan went viral on social media platforms.

MK and Hrithik at Red sea international film festival 💫✨#MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/S8vTFxa2eg — sadia (@sadiajeelani) December 9, 2022

The viral video showed Mahira Khan and Hrithik Roshan sitting at a table in Red Sea International Film Festival. The picture showed them looking at each other.

