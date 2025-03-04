Mahira Sharma breaks silence on dating Mohammed Siraj

Indian actor Mahira Sharma has finally addressed the reports of her dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, actor Mahira Sharma broke her silence on the media reports of her being ‘romantically involved’ with fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

When asked about fans being heartbroken about her dating Siraj, the ‘Bigg Boss’ alum refuted the reports saying, “There is nothing. I’m not dating anyone.”

Further speaking about the link-up, Sharma explained, “Fans can connect you with anyone. We can’t stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all.”

“But I don’t give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this,” she maintained.

It is worth noting here that Mahira Sharma, who was previously in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra until the two parted ways in 2023, first sparked dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj last year, when the cricketer liked one of her pictures on Instagram, and the two started following each other on the social site.

This led to netizens speculating if something was brewing between the two celebrities.

Later an Indian publication also quoted a source close to them to confirm their budding romance.

