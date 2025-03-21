web analytics
Mahira Sharma responds to Mohammed Siraj dating rumours

Indian actor Mahira Sharma has responded to rumours of her romantic relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

The two have long been speculated in a relationship after Siraj’s reaction to her Instagram post went viral in November last year.

Both Mahira Sharma and Mohammed Siraj have since often faced questions from journalists about their alleged relationship.

The Indian actor has now put those rumours to rest, by dismissing reports about her relationship with the Indian cricketer.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Mahir Sharma wrote, “Stop spreading rumours, I’m not dating anyone.”

Mahira Sharma's Instagram Story

Her social media post followed a similar post from the Indian cricketer who urged the media to stop perusing the ‘untrue and baseless’ reports about their alleged relationship.

“I request paparazzis to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends,” Mohammed Siraj wrote in a now-deleted post.

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma

It is worth noting here that the Indian actor was previously in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra until the two parted ways in 2023.

On the other hand, Siraj was also linked with legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle after their photos went viral.

The two were clicked engaged in a candid conversation during her 23rd birthday celebrations as several suggested that the Indian cricketer and Zanai Bhosle were dating each other.

