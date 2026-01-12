Mahmood Achakzai cleared for opposition leader role in NA: sources

ISLAMABAD: The long-standing deadlock between government and opposition over the appointment of Mahmood Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has finally been resolved, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the federal government has given formal approval to the National Assembly Speaker for the appointment of Mahmood Achakzai as the opposition leader. Following this approval, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has initiated the official process for the appointment.

Sources said the speaker held consultations with government coalition parties before moving forward with the decision. It was agreed that the matter could no longer be delayed, as the position of opposition leader is a constitutional and parliamentary requirement.

After the completion of the required formalities, a notification appointing Mahmood Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is expected to be issued shortly.

Speaker seeks verification of 74 signatures backing Mahmood Achakzai

On October 27, 2025, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq chaired a meeting to review the nomination of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position of Opposition Leader.

According to sources, senior officers from the National Assembly’s Legislative Branch attended the meeting. They briefed the Speaker on the nomination of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position of Opposition Leader.

The Speaker directed officials to verify the signatures of all 74 opposition members who supported the nomination. Rule 39 of the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure regarding the appointment of the Opposition Leader was also discussed.

The Speaker decided not to rush the process and will make a final decision after signature verification, sources said. They added that the Speaker is not bound by any specific timeframe to announce the appointment.

Officials informed the meeting that all 74 signatories endorsed the nomination as independent members. It was also clarified that there is no officially recognized parliamentary group by the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly.