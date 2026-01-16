Mahmood Khan Achakzai appointed Opposition Leader in NA

ISLAMABAD: Head of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) and chairman of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, nominated by the founder of PTI Imran Khan, has been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA).

Achakzai’s appointment was approved by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq.

Following the approval, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and senior party leader Aamir Dogar were summoned to the Speaker’s chamber.

A PTI delegation, led by the party chairman, met the Speaker, where they were formally handed the notification confirming Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s appointment.

It is worth recalling that after former Opposition Leader Omar Ayub was disqualified and ceased to be a member of the National Assembly, Imran Khan proposed Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the post.

PTI had formally submitted a request for Achakzai’s appointment, supported by the signatures of more than 70 National Assembly members, and had been pressing for his elevation to the role for some time.

The Speaker had stated two days earlier that the application would be reviewed. Following verification of members’ signatures and legal consultations, the appointment was approved and the official notification issued.

Meanwhile, political observers believe that the appointment may pave the way for progress in talks between the government and the opposition, as Imran Khan has authorised Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas to lead negotiations on behalf of the opposition.