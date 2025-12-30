Federal govt 'opens indirect contact' with Mahmood Khan Achakzai ahead of talks

ISLAMABAD: Federal government ‘opened contact’ with opposition alliance leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai ahead of formal talks beginning, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, ‘indirect contact’ was established with Achakzai regarding the initiation of formal negotiations to defuse political tensions.

Sources said a message from a federal minister was conveyed to Mahmood Khan Achakzai through a mutual acquaintance. Achakzai was informed that the government is currently consulting its coalition partners on the proposed talks.

According to opposition sources, formal engagement with the opposition will follow once consultations with allied parties are completed. A PTI leader said the ongoing government consultations indicate seriousness about negotiations.

Government sources further said the Speaker of the National Assembly has been in contact with Mahmood Khan Achakzai regarding the notification of the Leader of the Opposition.

Achakzai is expected to submit the required documents to the Speaker today, after which the notification of the Opposition Leader is anticipated, sources added.

PTI wants talks only with establishment: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has accused the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, of seeking only talks with the establishment.

Speaking during the ARY News program Khabar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that if PTI genuinely wanted negotiations, he was willing to engage despite being a critic of the party.

Defence Minister alleged PTI of pursuing what he described as a dual policy on negotiations. He said that dialogue could move forward if PTI openly stood with the state on national issues and counter-terrorism.