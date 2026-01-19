Opposition leader Achakzai denies contacting Nawaz Sharif for position

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Monday clarified that he has not contacted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or anyone else for political positions, emphasizing his independence and commitment to principles.

While addressing the National Assembly, Mahmood Khan Achakzai said, “I will not beg anyone for offices or positions,” stressing that his political work is guided by principle, not personal gain.

Addressing lawmakers, Achakzai explained that he and his delegation returned early from Karachi because the House is dear to them. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution Movement, pledging to the nation and fellow legislators that the opposition will provide unconditional support whenever efforts are made to strengthen the Assembly.

“The country is currently facing multiple crises. What has happened has happened, and dwelling on past issues will not solve anything,” he said, calling for a forward-looking approach.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai urged all members of the Assembly to make the House “a fountain of power” and stressed the importance of preserving the dignity and authority of the legislature.

“It is not too late. We must make this House the source of strength for the nation,” he said, emphasizing that the Assembly must be treated as the central institution of power and governance.

Reflecting on his years of political experience, Achakzai said, “We are passengers in the same boat. I have known many of my colleagues for years, and even during difficult periods with PPP and PML-N, I have remained steadfast. I have never compromised on principles or ‘sold out’ for political convenience.”

He reiterated that cooperation and dialogue, rather than confrontation, are essential for national stability.

The opposition leader also highlighted ongoing restrictions on political engagement, calling for the immediate lifting of limitations on meetings with PTI founder Imran Khan.

He warned that Pakistan cannot endure endless protests and political movements, noting that the country requires focus on strengthening institutions rather than wasting energy on conflicts.

“Every step we take must be aimed at preserving the sanctity of the House. Let us work together to make the Assembly a source of strength and unity for the nation,” Mahmood Khan Achakzai added.

He concluded his remarks by underscoring that political offices or positions will never guide his actions. “I have not contacted anyone, including Nawaz Sharif, for posts. My commitment is to the House, the Constitution, and the people of Pakistan,” he said, urging lawmakers to put aside blame games and focus on collaborative governance during the current national challenges.