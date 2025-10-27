Speaker seeks verification of 74 signatures backing Achakzai: sources

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Monday chaired a meeting to review the nomination of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position of Opposition Leader, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, senior officers from the National Assembly’s Legislative Branch attended the meeting. They briefed the Speaker on the nomination of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the position of Opposition Leader.

The Speaker directed officials to verify the signatures of all 74 opposition members who supported the nomination. Rule 39 of the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure regarding the appointment of the Opposition Leader was also discussed.

The Speaker decided not to rush the process and will make a final decision after signature verification, sources said. They added that the Speaker is not bound by any specific timeframe to announce the appointment.

Officials informed the meeting that all 74 signatories endorsed the nomination as independent members. It was also clarified that there is no officially recognized parliamentary group by the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or Sunni Ittehad Council in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had approved the names of Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas as the new Leaders of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate, respectively.

PTI members of the National Assembly had signed in support of Mahmood Achakzai’s nomination, while Senators also endorsed Allama Nasir Abbas for the Senate opposition slot.

This is not the first time Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s name has been proposed for the role of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Earlier, in August 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the National Assembly post and Azam Khan Swati as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

However, just a day after the nomination, PTI suspended the nomination of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate.