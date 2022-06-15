Mahmood Khan richest chief minister with Rs2.3 billion assets

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mahmood Khan has become the richest chief minister of the country with assets of Rs2.3 billion, the assets details released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed.

The election commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the assets statement of parliamentarians for the year 2021.

As per the document of the ECP, Mahmood Khan owns assets of over Rs2.3 billion. The KP chief minister has over Rs190 million in his bank accounts. Furthermore, over Rs80 million he received against the sale of land.

According to the data provided by the ECP Prime Minister owned assets worth Rs245 million in 2021. The ECP data shows that the PM is also indebted to Rs140 million. The PM has also taken a loan of Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz Sharif, it adds.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari owned Rs1.6 billion assets in 2021, with a bank balance of over Rs120 million. While the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs710 million, while he does not have any overseas assets.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan held assets worth Rs140.21 million in 2021, with no debts to his name. Imran Khan’s assets were worth Rs80 million in 2020, the ECP data shows. The former premier does not have any foreign businesses, and he does not even own a car. The PTI Chief’s bank balance was Rs60.3 million in 2021.

