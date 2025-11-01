Mahnoor Ali creates history in Pakistan Squash

Pakistan’s 13-year-old Mahnoor Ali etched her name into the record books by becoming the youngest player in the country’s history to qualify for an international squash event.

She has qualified for the 3rd Chief of Naval Staff International PSA Satellite Championship ($3000) on Saturday.

The tournament, currently underway at the RK JK Squash Complex in Karachi, has drawn top local and international players.

But it’s the young prodigy from Pakistan who has stolen the spotlight, earning her place through sheer talent, composure, and grit beyond her years.

This achievement not only cements Mahnoor’s place as one of Pakistan’s most promising young athletes but also signals a powerful resurgence for the country’s long-celebrated squash legacy.

Earlier this year, Mahnoor Ali had already made waves on the international circuit when she clinched a silver medal at the 32nd Asian Junior Squash Championships held in Gimcheon, South Korea.

Seeded 3/4 in the Girls’ U-13 category, she displayed remarkable control and dominance, defeating India’s Anika Kalanki 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 in the quarterfinals before advancing to the final with ease.