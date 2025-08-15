Pakistani-origin British girl breaks world records with 24 A Grades in A-Levels

Mahnoor Cheema, a British student of Pakistani origin, has made history by achieving 24 A grades in her A-Level examinations — the highest number ever awarded to a single student globally.

Mahnoor Cheema extraordinary academic feat has earned her a coveted place at Exeter College, University of Oxford, where she will begin her medicine degree in October.

Calling the offer “a dream come true,” Mahnoor expressed excitement about embarking on the next chapter of her journey.

Mhanoor Cheema father, Barrister Usman Cheema, lauded her dedication and passion, noting that the achievement not only sets four world records but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring students worldwide.

Earlier in 2023, Mahnoor Cheema also set a new record as she passed an astonishing total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level.

Mahnoor has passed a total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level, setting an unprecedented record not only within the United Kingdom but also on an international scale.

She passed 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate in Year 10 and on Thursday. Mahnoor Cheema added 17 more subjects – taking the total count to 34 and establishing a new milestone.

The proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades has risen again, but “regional inequalities are getting worse, not better”, according to exam boards.

Read more: O & A level students do not require equivalency certificates: HEC

Students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their A-level, T-level and BTec results, with many finding out if they have secured a place at universities, which have accepted a record number on to degree courses this year.

More than a quarter (28.3%) of A-levels in the UK were awarded an A or A* grade, up by 0.5 percentage points on last year (27.8%), according to the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents exam boards.