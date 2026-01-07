Mai Kolachi dead bodies: Police constitute 5-member probe

KARACHI: Police has constituted a five-member investigation team to inquire into the four dead bodies found in a manhole near railway crossing at Mai Kolachi Road.

DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza has constituted the probe headed by the SP Investigation Keamari, which will also question the arrested suspect of the quadruple murder.

DSP Investigation SITE Ghulam Farooqui, Inspector Arshad Tanoli, Inspector Muhammad Mehmood, Inspector Muhammad Masood and Sub-Inspector Shahid Riaz have been other members of the investigation team.

DIG South Asad Raza has said that the committee will bring the background facts to surface. “Action will also be taken against any other suspect likely to be found in the heinous crime”, he said.

“If the team required assistance of any other officer of the South Zone, we would provide them,” DIG Police added.

Keamari Police earlier claimed to have arrested main suspect of the quadruple murder, whose bodies found from a manhole at Mai Kolachi Road.

SSP Keamari Amjad Shaikh said that the police arrested key suspect Mansoor Hussain who promptly confessed the murder during initial questioning.

The accused said he was in contact with the woman for three years and was upset to see the deceased woman making amulets and practice black magic, adding that her practice caused him to suffer from severe mental stress.

“Fed up with the black magic practice, I killed the woman, Aneela and her three children”, suspect Mansoor confessed, who was arrested from Lyari.

According to the police, body 35-year-old woman identified as Anila, other three bodies of her children, 13-year-old Kishwar Zehra, 11-year-old Hasnain Ali, and 10-year-old Konain Ali.

Police officials stated that the woman, a divorcee, had been residing in a Kharadar hotel with her children.

Her sister later identified the bodies.