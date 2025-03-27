Maid, security guard arrested for house theft

Karachi police have arrested a maid and her accomplice security guard, for stealing from a house in the posh DHA neighborhood of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police have recovered all the stolen valuables from the maid, Kiran, and her accomplice, Muhammad Asad.

According to the police, Kiran had helped Asad get hired as a security guard at the house three years ago.

Asad purchased sleeping pills from a medical store without a prescription and handed them over to Kiran, who then mixed them into the food of the elderly homeowner couple.

Once the owners lost consciousness, the duo loaded the stolen goods, including even a water dispenser, into a vehicle and escaped.

Kiran confessed to the crime but downplayed her role, claiming she only stole utensils and other minor items. She alleged that the homeowners owed her money and had not paid her full dues.

Maid steals valuables worth Rs20million from owner’s house

Earlier, a housemaid involved in a major heist from a house she had been working in for 30 years was caught after a raid was conducted by the local police, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s posh area of Tipu Sultan was investigated for the whereabouts of the loot and was recovered by the East Investigation Zone-1 police.

The house help had stolen gold weighing 2 plus kilograms along with Rs 2.1 million in cash, furthermore an enmeshment of $ 2700 along with 55 thousand 720 Dirhams were also taken.

The police officials solved the case in record time, 24 hours after the robbery.