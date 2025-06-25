Main Manto Nahi Hon’s second teaser fuels anticipation

An intriguing new teaser of Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed and A-list actor Sajal Aly’s ‘Main Manto Nahi Hon’ has further fuelled the excitement and anticipation of viewers, anxiously waiting for the serial.

A fresh second teaser of the hotly anticipated mega drama serial, ‘Main Manto Nahi Hon’, starring A-list stars Humayun Saeed and Sajal Aly, with an ensemble cast, has been dropped, giving eager fans a powerful glimpse into an intense and emotionally charged narrative of the story, revolving around the bold and outspoken protagonist, who doesn’t shy away from questioning societal expectations and norms with fierce conviction.

The central character, essayed by Saeed, repeatedly insists that he is not defined by any labels.

“He challenges norms…. He questions the unquestioned. He’s Not Manto,” reads the description with the teaser, released on Wednesday.

Besides Saeed and his super-talented co-star Aly, the ensemble cast of the play includes Saima Noor, Sanam Saeed, Azaan Sami Khan, Nameer Khan, Saba Faisal and Hajra Yamin among others.

The script of ‘Main manto Nahi Hoon’ is penned by veteran playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, while the eminent cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, is back in the director’s chair to helm the project.

Backed by Saeed, under his production banner Six Sigma Plus, the serial is coming soon on ARY Digital.

