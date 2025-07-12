Countdown begins: Humayun, Sajal’s ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’ to premiere on THIS date

The wait is finally over! Read on to know when the hotly anticipated mega serial of Humayun Saeed, Sajal Aly and Sanam Saeed, ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’, will premiere on ARY Digital.

With a fresh and final teaser of the much-awaited play, makers finally confirmed on Friday that the very first episode of this year’s biggest serial, ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’, starring A-list star actors Sajal Aly, Humayun Saeed and Sanam Saeed will air in prime time, this Friday, dated July 18, replacing ‘Dastak’.

Moreover, it has also been confirmed that viewers will be able to enjoy two episodes of the serial a week, every Friday and Saturday, at 8 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

Besides the lead trio, the ensemble cast of the play also features Saima Noor, Azaan Sami Khan, Usman Peerzada, Asif Raza Mir, Nameer Khan, Saba Faisal and Hajra Yamin among others.

The script of ‘Main Manto Nahi Hoon’ is penned by veteran playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, while the eminent cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, is back in the director’s chair to helm the title.

Saeed also backs the project under his production banner, Six Sigma Plus, with Shahzad Nasib.

