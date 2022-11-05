‘Main raazi apne zaat toon’: Sana Fakhar shares her latest pictures

Actor Sana Fakhar shared her black and white pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral.

Sana Fakhar wrote lyrics of Coke Studio’s song “Tu Jhoom” by duo Abida Parveen and Naseebo Laal as the caption of her latest pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures and posted heartwarming comments to compliment her looks.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has been posting inspirational and motivational quotes on her Instagram account after ending her 14-year marriage to Fakhar Jaffri.

Earlier, she shares motivational life quotes from the renowned talk show host and speaker Oprah Winfrey.

“I know for sure: Your journey begins with a choice to get up, step out, and live fully,” it read.

She posted another Oprah quote, “What I learned for sure was that holding the shame was the greatest burden of all. When you have nothing to be ashamed of, when you know who you are and what you stand for, you stand in wisdom.”

