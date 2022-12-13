Maira Khan wins social media with latest video

The latest video of actor and model Maira Khan is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Maira Khan shared the viral video of her with fellow celebrity Aadi Khan on the visual sharing platform. It showed him naming the countries in English while she translated them into Urdu.

The “Main Haari Piya” star has millions of Instagram followers. She keeps fans updated about her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she left social media in awe with clicks of her in a green kurta shalwar. The pictures of her in an orange outfit were a hit too.

The actor and model received praise for her splendid performances in several super hit dramas “Noor ul Ain“, “Babban Khala Ki Betiyann“, “Cheekh“, “Bulbulay“, “Bewafa“, “Jalan” and “Mein Haari Piya“.

She got nominated for the ARY Film Award for Best Star Debut Female award for her work in the film “Chambaili”.

