Maira Khan’s latest Instagram reel goes viral

The latest Instagram reel of showbiz actors Maira Khan and Iman Zaidi is viral across social media sites.

‘Tamasha’ contestant took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and published a new clip she recorded with the ‘Jhooti’ actor Iman Zaidi. The video sees both celebrities perform a rap on the recent hit ‘Main Nahi Tu Kaun’ by Indian rapper Srushti Tawde.

“Main nai to kon bae🤜, (Who else than me)” Maira Khan wrote the title of the rap in the caption of the viral reel.

The rap video went viral on social media, with thousands of Instagram views. Additionally, a number of her followers on the social platform also liked the post and gave their reactions in the comments section.

With at least 288,000 followers and counting, Khan is among the most-followed celebs of Pakistan on the social platform. She often treats her fans by sharing pictures and videos of her projects and trips on the gram.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where she stood in the fifth position among the 13 contestants. She got evicted in the last week.

She previously received praise for her performances in several super hit projects namely ‘Noor ul Ain’, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bulbulay’, ‘Bewafa’, ‘Jalan’ and ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’.

Moreover, Khan also bagged a nomination at the ARY Film Awards in the category of ‘Best Star Debut Female’ for her work in the film ‘Chambaili’.

